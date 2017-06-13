A TUG-of-war, wellie wanging and of course an abundance of fruit were at the heart of a community orchard opening in Blewbury.

On Sunday villagers came together to celebrate the official opening of the orchard on Tickers Folly Field, which honours the achievements of Professor Mike Edmunds, former chairman of Sustainable Blewbury.

It was his dream to have a community orchard and in his booklet ‘Orchards in and around Blewbury’ he once wrote: “As the opportunity arises, we would like to find some land which could be set aside as a new Blewbury orchard for all to share.”

Sustainable Blewbury was awarded a £2,000 grant by the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment to be used for planting a mixture of fruit trees down the eastern edge of the field.

Roger Murphy, from Sustainable Blewbury, said Sunday’s celebrations were a ‘brilliant community event.’

He added: “It was really well turned out.

“This opportunity has arisen thanks to the Trust and to the active support of Blewbury Parish Council.

“It is named for Mike as a fitting tribute to his huge contribution to the village’s environment.”

The Blewbury Brass Band played throughout the day as residents tucked into a picnic and barbecue.

For the adults at the event, a real ale bar quenched their thirst before they got stuck into pond dipping and kite flying.

For more information about the orchard and Sustainable Blewbury visit: sustainable-blewbury.org.uk/index.htm