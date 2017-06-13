CLASSIC cars expected to reach up to £180,000 in some cases will be auctioned off at the next Bicester Heritage event.

Auctioneer Brightwells will host its second auction at the former World War Two bomber station this month.

It will be part of the historic motoring and aviation Flywheel Festival on June 24 and 25.

Brightwells classic and vintage auction consultant Matthew Parkin said: “We thoroughly enjoyed attending Flywheel last year and met some exceptionally knowledgeable classic car enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled, therefore, to be back again for 2017, and able to offer the full auction experience to event visitors, buyers and sellers alike.”

The auction follows the first of its kind to be held at the site in April and pulled in an impressive £1m in sales.

This time Brightwells, the official partner of Flywheel Festival, will be offering a list of classic motors including star lot, the 1930 straight-eight Delage estimated to fetch between £150,000 - £180,000 having been owned by Big Band Impresario Philip Cardew before the War.

There is also a rare Lamborghini Jalpa, one of just 410 ever made, and expected to fetch £70,000 to £80,000.

British cars also in the line-up include a restored Rolls-Royce Twenty with Lawton and Goodman Landaulette coachwork estimated to reach up to £40,000.

The auction will be held only on the Saturday, with entry by catalogue only, during the festival weekend.

For more details on auction and festival tickets see flywheelfestival.com