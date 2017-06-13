ANOTHER rural bus route in West Oxfordshire is to stop operating in the wake of the county council’s withdrawal of subsidies last year.

Pulhams Coaches has continued to operate the X8 route between Chipping Norton and Kingham railway station, via Churchill and Kingham village on a commercial basis since July last year, but announced yesterday that the service would end on Friday, July 21.

The company said it had taken the decision due to low passenger numbers on the route, which meant it could not make the service profitable.

Pulhams, which also operates the X9 between Chipping Norton, Charlbury and Witney, said in a statement: “Oxfordshire County Council removed the bus subsidy from this route last summer and we agreed to operate the service on a commercial basis, with a review after one year.

“Unfortunately, the low patronage on the X8 service means the service is not commercially viable without subsidy from the local authority.

“We understand this will be disappointing news for passengers but hope they appreciate our position. We were pleased to be able to provide an additional year of operation after the local authority cuts.”

Chipping Norton’s county councillor, Hilary Hibbert-Biles, who also represents Kingham, said: “It’s very disappointing. I think we will have to talk to the parish and town councils to see if there’s any possibility of rescuing it.”