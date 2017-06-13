BELLS, accordions and rapturous applause rang out in Kirtlington as Morris dancers from across the country came to the village.

From Friday night through to Sunday, sides from as far as West Yorkshire and Hammersmith took part in the annual Kirtlington Lamb Ale Morris Festival.

Squire of the Kirtlington Morris side Nigel Holt said it was a brilliant event that saw dancers performing for up to six hours a day.

He said: "It was great to have so many sides come from different parts of the country.

"Morris dancing had a bit of a revival in the 1970s and I remember there were quite a few of us young men who got involved.

"The weekend is a showcase for the best in Morris dancing, and it is an ancient tradition that keeps the community together and that needs preserving.

"And, for us, it is a great way of meeting old friends, dancing together and enjoying ourselves."

The Lamb Ale Festival kicked off on Friday night with folk music and singing at the nearby Rock of Gibraltar pub in the village near Kidlington.

Saturday saw hosts Kirtlington Morris, along with two other groups, dance at sites around the village, and tour Blenheim Palace and Woodstock before a barn dance in the evening.

But the real spectacle began on Sunday morning, when all 16 Morris sides gathered north of the village to parade to the parish church for the special Lamb Ale service, which includes music and dance.

After the service, the sides danced through the village again to Kirtlington Primary School where there was a display of traditional dancing by Kirtlington Morris and Kirtlington Maids.

More dancing took place at various sites around the village until a grand finale at the school on Sunday afternoon.

The weekend celebration dates back centuries and was originally a week-long festival of merry-making.

Mr Holt added: "It was also great to see so many young people involved.

"We are all a lot older than what we were when we joined in the 1970s and we need to keep the tradition alive for future generations."