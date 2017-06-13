A YOUNG filmmaker is celebrating after his latest creation was played on the big screen in Oxford before it goes on tour round the country.

Samuel Herklots, from Headington, has been creating films in his spare time for the past eight years.

His latest creation, which took almost year to make, has been selected among 140 other short films across the country to be part of The Playback Tour staged by Channel Four and Arts Council England.

He said: "I have been making films since I was about 10-years-old but this specific project came about when I joined Digital Youth, part of Film Oxford.

"I remember it quite vividly as it was my 17th birthday and I had to pitch the film over the phone to Screen South in London which was terrifying as I had never had to do a pitch before."

The Cheney School student, now aged 18, was chosen for his short film entitled Not Just War.

The documentary explores the experiences of a 14-year-old Syrian refugee named Ahmed now living in Oxford.

The film tells the story of Ahmed and how it feels leaving your home, looking at the struggles, hopes, conflict and journey.

Mr Herklots said: "It feels really satisfying that the film is touring the UK because normally I am used to be putting work out and getting a few hundred views on YouTube.

"It will be nice to be able to put it out to a wider audience on the big screen."

The four-minute film was shown on June 4 at Modern Art Oxford and is now heading off around the country as part of the Playback exhibition, including venues in Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester.

Corinne Orton, from Playback, said: "Playback draws on the positives of a culture that is increasingly dominated by images and a generation that is highly literate in digital media and film.

"Young people are often criticised for spending too much time on their phones or screens, but Playback allows young people from all walks of life and backgrounds, to communicate and express their ideas and creativity through the medium of film."

Mr Herklots added: "I enjoy filmmaking because I like telling a story, and have always enjoyed reading books - as a child bedtime stories were a big deal.

"I can't draw so it is really nice to be able to create things that already exist and makes me feel like I can make things look nice.

For more films from Mr Herklots see sherklotsfilms.com