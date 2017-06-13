In the past week, you may have noticed a new emoji reaction on your Facebook timeline.

This new rainbow emoji will be available on the social media platform throughout the month of June to mark pride month for the LGBTQ community.

In a recent post, Facebook said "We believe in building a platform that supports all communities. So we're celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction to use during Pride Month."

However, the new feature isn't available immediately to all Facebook users. To unlock and access the Pride reaction, simply 'like' the LGBTQ@Facebook page.

The rainbow flag emoji reaction will then appear alongside the six standard emoji reactions - Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry.

You may have to update your app or log out before logging back in for this to show up. You will then be able to use this on all posts and comments.

