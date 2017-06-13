TALENTED youngsters Oxfordshire have been shortlisted as finalists for a national writing competition.

Imogen Hargreaves, from Abingdon, Rosa Little, who attends Botley Primary School in Oxford and Sophia Hoyland-Roots, from Didcot, will all be put forward for the final of the 2017 Wicked Young Writer Awards.

Judge and director of the National Literacy Trust Jonathan Douglas said: "Every year I am moved by the incredible writing of the children and young people who enter the Wicked Young Writer Awards – and this year was no exception.

"Children tackled incredibly difficult subject matters with originality, creativity and an undeniable sense of hope, buoyed by the good that can come out of bad situations.

"Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s awards and congratulations to the worthy finalists.

"We hope that the awards will continue to inspire children and young people to give their thoughts, ideas and passions a voice."

Now in its seventh year, the awards were created and sponsored by award-winning musical Wicked in association with the National Literary Trust.

Nearly 30,000 young people have entered the competition since its inception in 2009 and more than 600 primary and secondary schools entered this year's competition.

Judge and teacher from Oxfordshire Hayley Leyshon-Brady said: "The entries were of an exceptionally high standard and the pieces that were shortlisted showed such incredible skill in involving the reader emotionally.

"The subject matter ranged from hidden rooms in grandparent's houses to being a Syrian refugee but all of these pieces engaged me from the opening line.

"The powerful language and phenomenal empathy demonstrated what a perceptive and creative group of authors these children are."

The winners will be announced on June 23 at a ceremony at the Apollo Victoria Theatre - home of the West End musical.

For more information visit WickedYoungWriterAwards.com