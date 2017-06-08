IT was a dream day for a football team when Oxford United Women paid a visit to one of their training sessions.

Team captain Lauren Haynes and head coach Dan Saunders met with players of Le'Spire FC at the Ley Community in Yarnton.

The club was formed as part of the Active Body Healthy Mind initiative, a scheme that offers supported sport sessions to people experiencing mental ill health in Oxfordshire.

As well as passing on some top tips and fancy footwork for the field, Ms Haynes and Mr Saunders also unveiled Le'Spire FC's new kit.

Active Body Health Mind manager Jamie Hamilton said the day had been brilliant for everyone involved.

The 40-year-old, who began the initiative two years, ago added: "Everyone had such a great time, we have a really positive relationship with Oxford United.

"They are so fantastic, whenever they have a home match they give us tickets so we can take the team.

"We've been to Wembley a few times and they've laid on a coach for us.

"And as a thank you to all the support we've put their logo on our new kit, so everyone can see the partnership we have."

Since its inception Active Body Healthy Mind has enabled 27 people to get back into work by helping them get fit, gain qualifications and secure work placements.

A further five people are now level one England boxing coaches and help lead some of the initiative's boxercise sessions.

Its partners include Aspire, Oxfordshire Sport and Physical Activity, Oxfordshire Mind and the Ley Community.

Mr Hamilton added: "To see someone go from a shy, anxious person to just growing on the football pitch or sporting arena is just magical.

"I cannot being to put into words how much I enjoy helping people get back onto the path that they need to be.

"I cannot believe that two years ago we just started off with one boxercise class with two people in it.

"Now we have got funding from Sport England and we take people rock climbing, sea fishing and sailing."

Currently the initiative offers 14 different types of sporting and physical activity and more than 2,100 sessions have been attended over the two years.

For more information about volunteering or to get involved with the initiative visit oxspa.co.uk/active-body-healthy-mind/