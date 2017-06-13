AN £80M expansion of the Harwell Campus has been announced which could create a ‘European innovation district’ in the heart of Oxfordshire.

The site in South Oxfordshire, already home to 200 organisations in the field of science and technology, will expand after weathering the Brexit vote storm to attract more businesses.

It would be the largest commercial development in the county’s history with 190,000 sq ft of industrial research and development space – about 15 companies and 200 jobs – being added to the site.

Three new buildings are expected to be built by March with a fourth scheduled for completion in December 2018.

The group said ‘appetite for commercial space was growing unabated’ and expected all the space to be pre-let before completion.

Partner at Harwell Campus Management, William Cooper, said: “We are very happy to share the success and expansion of organisations already on campus and equally, thrilled that external organisations are also seeing the many benefits that Harwell can offer them.

“The campus is witnessing the most significant growth seen in this sector anywhere in the UK, creating a European innovation district comparable to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.”

The new firms will bolster the space and health clusters.

The campus is a public and private partnership between Harwell Oxford Partners and U+I Group PLC as well as two Government backed-agencies – the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) and the UK Atomic Energy Agency (UKAEA).

It comprises of 710 acres, more than 200 organisations and 5,500 people.

Mr Cooper revealed that when Britain decided to leave the EU last year all the tenants in its new Genesis building –finished in June 2016 – were yet to sign off on contracts and could have walked away, but none of them did.

He said: “Brexit was a huge shock, and it will be a negative but we are sitting in a very good position here.

“We are absolutely delighted with the demand we have had.

“We have always had good demand over the past three or four years but it has notably increased recently – and it’s all growing companies.”

“Of course there are concerns and some companies are nervous and have asked about shorter leases with the uncertainty over the Brexit deal but there has been very little of that.

“There is concern about tariffs but many of the businesses are exporters and are enjoying the weak sterling at the moment.”

The 60,000 sq ft Zephyr building will be constructed along with two 40,000 sq ft sister buildings and a 50,000 sq ft Quad One office scheme following the post-Brexit demand. Another 100,000 sq ft is now being planned in 2018.