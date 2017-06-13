AN OXFORD home was raided by thieves who made off with a Playstation and TV.

Between 2am and 4am on Friday, a home in Bullingdon Road was targeted.

After turning the living room upside down the burglars also made off with a suitcase, wallet and books.

Police still do not know how the thieves got into the property.

Residents with any information are urged to contact police on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number: 43170165888. Police have also released home security advice on their website.