A JOB fair for the 3,000 employment opportunities created by the new Westgate centre will be held next week.

Employers in retail, restaurants, cafes and bar will be at the fair to talk to those interested in working at the new £440m centre, due to open in October.

The 800,000 sq ft centre, being developed by Westgate Oxford Alliance, will contain more than 100 new shops, 25 restaurants and cafes, and boutique cinema Curzon.

Big names such as Nando’s, Cath Kidston and Skechers were recently announced to join many more.

A 140,000 sq ft John Lewis department store will anchor the new centre, sitting alongside premium fashion brands Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Ted Baker, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein and high street favourites Cos, H&M, Russell & Bromley and Victoria’s Secret Pink.

With 3,000 jobs up for grabs many of the firms will be at the fair to encourage jobseekers to apply to work for them.

The fair will take place at Oxford Town Hall in St Aldate’s on Wednesday June 21 between 10am and 4pm.

The centre opens on October 24.