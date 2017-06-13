OXFORD United fans can finally get their hands on t-shirts, hats and shorts ahead of the club’s pre-season tour to Portugal.

The merchandise for the tour, which includes fixtures against Hull City and another Championship side, has gone on sale this morning.

The U’s fly out to the Algarve on July 9 and will play a game on the Wednesday and then Hull on Saturday, July 15.

An array of items, including beach towels, swim shorts, bucket hats and caps as well as tour t-shirts - for £15 - will all be available to fans from oufcshop.co.uk