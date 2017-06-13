STRIKES at Cowley's Mini plant could resume after BMW was accused by workers of using 'scare tactics' to get workers to accept a new pension deal.

More than half of union members rejected the German carmaker's 'final' pension offer yesterday as the lengthy dispute over plans to close the company's final salary pension scheme hit its lowest point.

The workforce will meet with Unite reps today to discuss their next move, after Mini bosses said they were 'disappointed' their 'best offer' had been knocked back.

One worker, who did not want to be named, said the company's 'final offer' stance intimidated some workers into voting for the deal.

He added: "The result of the ballot just shows the workforce for the first time has really stood up to BMW.

"It will be an interesting couple of days - they did say it was their final, final offer, which was a bit of scare tactic. It seems like it did not work.

"I still think it's not very much what they are offering when you take out the tax and national insurance.

"This has gone on for about a year. I have always said they will close the final salary pension scheme and they will - it's about what they are offering the workforce.

"BMW has always, in the last 16 to 17 years, had what they wanted and they have done very well with the Mini."

The row rumbles on as the Government aim to start Brexit talks next week, with Oxford City Council leader Bob Price voicing concerns over the current dispute.

Mr Price said ‘anything’ which added to the ‘uncertainty’ of Brexit was ‘worrying’.

He added: “The situation of Brexit is creating great uncertainty for BMW in Munich and their future investment decisions.

“Anything that adds to that uncertainty and financial viability for the plant is clearly worrying.

“It will add further to the problems they will face in Munich in deciding where they will invest.

“I understand the concerns workers have about pensions. They are very important and the shift is very significant."

Last night, BMW said in a statement it was 'considering the implications of the ballot result' ahead of a meeting with Unite to 'discuss' the next steps.

It added: "We believe the offer, which resulted from lengthy negotiations with the union since September last year, was fair. It was designed to improve competitiveness which is in the long-term interests of all our employees in the future."

Unite said although pensions and production are 'two separate issues', they added tariff free access to the single market in Brexit negotiations was 'one of the biggest things' to help the plant 'clinch new models'.

BMW's latest offer was to close the final salary pension scheme as planned and move workers into a defined contribution scheme.

The deal included a payment of £22,000 - subject to tax and national insurance deductions - spread over three years, or a payment of £25,000 to be paid into their new defined contribution scheme.

Unite members working at BMW's Mini plant in Cowley, Oxford, as well as three other factories across the country were given the chance to vote in the ballot.

It came after several strikes organised by Unite, which branded BMW's original proposal a 'pensions robbery'.

Senior rep Dave Bustin, who works as a tin smith in Body in White, said the vote showed the company were still 'trying to sell the workforce short'.

The 49-year-old from The Slade, Oxford, added: "[The offer] is not good enough. It's going to cost us a lot of money."

Mr Bustin, who has worked at the plant for 16 years, previously said he would lose out on about £80,000 to £90,000.

On Brexit, Mr Bustin said the workforce would have 'cross that bridge when it comes to it', but added he did not believe the company would 'up sticks'.

He said: "They are making a lot of money of this place. I do not think it's in their interest.

"Nobody can afford to strike, but nobody can afford to lose that sort of money."

Some workers have said they hope a deal will be struck before the annual two-week shutdown in August for maintenance.

Unite said reps would have a 'clearer picture' in terms of industrial action after meetings today.

National officer for BMW Fred Hanna said: "While Unite did not recommend the offer, as it would have different outcomes for different people and their pensions, it is clear that it did not go far enough or deal with the concerns many of our members have over BMW’s pension plans.

"We would urge BMW bosses to reflect on the result and listen to the workforce by further engaging in meaningful talks with Unite."