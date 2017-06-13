FRIENDS of Chris Lemonius have hit out at a ‘scumbag’ who has allegedly stolen a pair of trainers put down as part of a tribute to him.

Flowers, candles and other objects have been laid in Cuddesdon Way, Blackbird Leys, in memory of Mr Lemonius after he was killed on Thursday, June 1.

A murder investigation was launched by police following the 27-year-old’s death after he died in hospital from multiple injuries.

Friends last night appealed for the trainers to be returned to the place of tribute.

On woman said: “We just want them returned to where they belong.

“I didn’t put them down for him I just know one minute they were there - next minute they were gone.

“I’m sure his family are devastated that some scumbag has come along and stolen them.”