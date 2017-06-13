THE CITY’S ‘spookiest lane’ put Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise in a tight spot in his new film The Mummy as Oxford once again featured on the big screen.

The film, which opened at the weekend, contains a number of scenes around the Radcliffe Camera and sees the eponymous villain corner Cruise’s character in New College Lane.

The actor caused a commotion in the city in April 2016 when shooting for the movie and fans finally had the chance to spot Oxford’s scenes in the cinema when it was released on Friday.

Cruise’s character Nick Morton finds himself in Oxford after transporting the tomb of an Egyptian princess back to the UK but comes face-to-face with an undead villain in the city.

Bill Spectre, who carries out the award-winning Ghost Trail through Oxford, said appearances on the big screen did help the city’s tourism and that The Mummy captured some of its spookiest areas.

He said: “New College Lane is used for a lot of the filming and it works well because it is one of the spookiest lanes in the whole of Oxford.

“Many people heard the clip-clopping of horses hooves over the years - as that’s where the Royalist cavalry used to line up during the civil war.

“In fact a number of people have reported feeling very odd going down the lane.

Mr Spectre added: “A few years ago a woman took a photo in the lane with All Souls College in the background and when she got back to her hotel she saw a blurred image of a lady in a bonnet approaching one of the lamps - she swore it wasn’t there when she took it.

“It has high walls and is very thin so it looks spooky.”

Cruise greeted fans in Radcliffe Square and was also spotted in Catte Street and outside the Bodleian Library during filming last year.

Yesterday the Bodleian Libraries posted about its inclusion on social media but seemed miffed by the role it was given.

It said: “It’s not a spoiler to say that the Camera doesn’t appear to be playing itself in The Mummy so much as ‘Random olde English backdrop number 38′ but it was still fun to see this building that we love so much get another chance to shine on the silver screen.

It added: “If you saw Tom Cruise’s new movie The Mummy in cinemas this weekend, you will probably have spotted a brief, but beautiful-as-ever cameo appearance by the Radcliffe Camera.

“This glorious building is home to the history faculty library and two of the Bodleian Libraries’ most striking reading rooms, and is a seasoned big screen performer with a long history of appearances in motion pictures of all kinds.”