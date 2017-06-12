ACADEMICS have failed in a fresh attempt to scrap Oxford University’s compulsory retirement age.

The university enforces a controversial rule stating academics and academic staff must retire at 67-years-old.

Supporters say it creates opportunities for career progression, refreshes the workforce and promotes diversity.

But a minority of staff have launched an ‘exhaustive’ campaign to abolish the policy, which is called an employer-justified retirement age (EJRA).

The university’s congregation - its governing body - voted down a postal ballot about the EJRA, which ended on Friday.

Campaigners were defeated by 1,142 votes to 538, according to an email sent to staff by the university's vice-chancellor Louise Richardson.

She stressed it was the sixth time in three months that congregation has been forced to vote on the EJRA.

An Oxford University spokesman said: “The principles and process were reviewed thoroughly, with a really considerable effort to consult and involve the broad community.

“People are becoming more determined than ever to show their support for the EJRA in response to seemingly endless triggering of congregation debates and votes by a minority of people.

“By any standard the frequency of discussion and voting has been exhaustive - the considerable majority against abolition speaks for itself.”

Oxford University introduced its EJRA in 2011, after new laws scrapped the national default retirement age and handed power to employers.

A five-year review of the policy recommended it should be retained but the retirement age raised to 68.

There is an internal process for anyone who wishes to appeal individual cases.

Paul Ewart, a physics professor at Clarendon Laboratory in Parks Road, branded the result of the postal vote ‘disappointing’.