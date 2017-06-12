MORE than 70 wet noses, wagging tales and perfect paws greeted visitors to Cutteslowe Park for the Great Global Greyhound Walk.

Owners pitched up with 71 pooches for the annual park walk at the weekend which is in its eight year.

It is hoped by bringing together greyhounds, lurchers and any other sighthounds it will help raise awareness of the breed.

Local walk organiser Jane Applegarth said: “The idea of the walk is to particularly celebrate retired racing greyhounds, to raise awareness and promote them as wonderful family pets once their racing days are over.

“Greyhounds make great companions; they adore human company, are gentle, docile and loving and walk really well on the lead.”

There are 160 of these events held globally and in Oxford the walk helps raise money for the Greyhound Trust Oxford branch.

This year it raised £770.