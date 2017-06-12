A CITY sofa store had a visit from a double Olympic gold medallist after helping to raise more than £13m to fight heart disease.

Gymnast Max Whitlock, who won two golds at the Rio games, popped into DFS in Botley Road last week to thank staff for their five-year campaign to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

The store has been one of 108 across the country donating sofas, to be sold on by BHF, since May 2012.

Mr Whitlock, who showed staff how they could workout using their sofa, said: “The store manager Rich Simms and the team at DFS Oxford have done a fantastic job helping to reach the £13m milestone.

“These funds are vital in supporting the fantastic work the British Heart Foundation do when it comes to supporting lifesaving heart research, and all it takes to help is simply recycle your unwanted sofas.”

He added that ‘sofa dips’ and ‘armchair squats’ could also help keep your heart healthy from the comfort of your living room.