WORKERS have rejected BMW's attempt to resolve a long-running pensions dispute.

Results of a ballot were announced by trade union Unite this morning, revealing that 56.6 per cent of those who voted opposed the company's pensions compromise.

Unite members working at BMW's Mini plant in Cowley, Oxford, as well as three other factories across the country were given the chance to vote in the ballot.

It came after several strikes organised by Unite, which branded BMW's original proposal a 'pensions robbery'.



Unite shop stewards from all four BMW plants will meet tomorrow to discuss the next steps in the dispute.



BMW's revised offer was to close the final salary pension scheme as planned and move workers into a defined contribution scheme.

It also included a transitional payment of £22,000 spread over three years, which would have been subject to tax and national insurance.

Alternatively members could opt for a transitional payment of £25,000 spread over three years to be paid into their new defined contribution scheme.



Unite's national officer for BMW Fred Hanna said: “While Unite did not recommend the offer, as it would have different outcomes for different people and their pensions, it is clear that it did not go far enough or deal with the concerns many of our members have over BMW’s pension plans.



“We would urge BMW bosses to reflect on the result and listen to the workforce by further engaging in meaningful talks with Unite.”