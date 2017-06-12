A DAD-of-two who underwent a kidney transplant just two years ago will represent his country in an international cycling competition.

Michael Oliver, of Witney, is eager to bring home a medal from the World Transplant Games in Malaga later this month.

The 54-year-old former professional cyclist, who picked up cycling again just months after receiving a new kidney in 2015, took home a silver and gold medal in last year’s British Transplant Games in Liverpool.

Speaking about the upcoming games in Spain, he said: “I’m feeling reasonably confident. You always want to be stronger and fitter but I’m not going there to make up the numbers.

“I always compete with the objective of winning.”

The market analyst and author, who suffered from polycystic kidney disease, received his new kidney during a four-hour operation in March, 2015, at the Churchill Hospital.

This followed 15 months of dialysis, which, coupled with the surgery, took its toll.

Mr Oliver, who previously rode as both an amateur and professional cyclist, decided to use cycling to build up his fitness again – and just three months later he was back on the bike.

He said: “It was a bit like starting from the beginning. I just started off with some light riding, not very fast or far.

“It wasn’t until later that I started training properly. I think it definitely helped my recovery.”

In January last year he joined Mickey Cranks Cycling Club in Witney and began going out for frequent group rides, gradually working up to taking part in the British Transplant Games – an event he had decided to take on before he went under the knife.

Despite not knowing how it would go, he took the gold in his age category in the road race, and silver in the time trial event.

Now, one year one, Mr Oliver will take on riders from across the world in the same two events. He hopes his training will pay off as he takes to Malaga later this month.

He said: “I never got to represent my country so it’s a huge privilege to put on the team GB jersey and represent my country.

“I have to keep reminding myself that it’s an amazing achievement just to be on the start line, given where I was two-and-a-half years ago.

“I’ve got to try and enjoy it for what it is as well as try to do well. The whole reason the games exist is to increase awareness of organ donation and encourage people to become donors.

“It’s showing people that you can have a normal life after a transplant.”

The 21st World Transplant Games will run from Sunday, June 25, to Sunday, July 2.

For more visit wtgmalaga2017.com/en/