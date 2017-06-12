WANTAGE rocked yesterday as thousands of residents flocked to the town centre for the annual carnival.

A 100-strong rock choir kicked off the fifth Wantage Carnival as they formed part of a parade that finished in the market place.

Alongside fairground rides and face painting, local bands Growler, Vinyl Daze and The 4 Canals thrashed it out on the main stage at the rock 'n' roll-themed event.

Mayor of Wantage Steve Trinder applauded organiser Ray Collins for bringing life back to such a popular community event.

He said: "I am surrounded by happy and smiling residents, what could be better than that?

"I have to give a very big thank you to Ray for re-starting this tradition and turning it into such a terrific occasion.

"I remember going to the carnival when I was growing up but then in the 1980s it just stopped, probably for health and safety issues.

"It is wonderful that Ray has been able to pick up where we left off and bring the community together like this."

Mr Trinder said he had contemplated going on the bouncy castle but thought his mayoral chain might be a bit cumbersome.

He added: "My children will be able to go on for me instead.

"There is so much else here to keep me occupied and entertained."

The family-friendly day was attended by residents of all ages including four-year-old Lily-Mae Hewerdine.

Her grandmother Beth Jefferies said it was wonderful to see the whole community being brought together.

The 44-year-old who lives in Wantage said: "We have had a brilliant day and it is just great to see everybody involved.

"It was also lovely to see the live bands playing in the town."

The Sweatbox youth club hosted a chill-out area where teenagers charged phones and chatted with youth workers.

For the grown-up partygoers there was a licensed bar and Wantage's favourite exotic pet shop Lenny's Lizards brought some rock 'n' roll reptiles.

Springfield Road resident Mr Collins re-booted the long-lost Wantage Carnival in 2013 after a gap of 25 years.

Having grown up with the town tradition when he was young, he revived the revelry to raise money for charity.

He previously told the Oxford Mail: "We say it's the biggest family fun day of the year in Wantage.

"Last year we raised about £4,000 and we're hoping to beat that this year."

The money raised goes to the Ray Collins Charitable Trust, which the charity champion founded last year to support local people and groups.