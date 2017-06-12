AN UNATTENDED chip pan caused a fire in a home in Oxford on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called at around 9.21pm to a home in Meadow Lane, where they were met with the occupier of the flat and other residents.

The fire was caused after a chip pan had been left on the hob.

Smoke alarms alerted the resident, who closed the kitchen door to stop the fire from spreading.

The fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet and a fire blanket and the resident was checked over by South Central Ambulance Service.

Incident Commander Michael Milling said: “The occupant was very lucky not to have been injured.

"This incident emphasises the importance of having at least one working smoke alarm on each level of your home which should be tested once a week.

"On this occasion the occupant was alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms which gave them time to evacuate the property safely."