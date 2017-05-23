By Penny Faust

THERE have been at least three separate vigils in central Oxford over recent months – to remember the victims of first the Westminster terrorist attack, then Manchester and finally London Bridge.

And I was asked on the last occasion what good will such vigils do in relation to further atrocities? Which set me thinking.

I suspect that many of us who attend these events do so for at least two reasons: because we want to express publicly our abhorrence of what has happened and our sympathy with the victims and their families.

And because we hope that the public expression of solidarity and commitment to a better future will do something, anything to get through to the perpetrators that their behaviour is unacceptable by any standard.

We may be naive, we may be foolishly optimistic but at least we have hope.

And in the eyes of philosophers from Aristotle to the present day, hope is characteristic of human beings.

But there are other ways in Oxford to celebrate our common hopes and humanity.

Every year there is an Interfaith Walk, sometimes called the Peace Walk, when people of all faiths and none from Oxford City and beyond, walk together to show solidarity with each other.

We want to demonstrate that in Oxford at least, the wide range of faith groups can and do get on together, and that we enjoy each other's company.

It's more than tolerance, it's a way of showing respect between faiths and our recognition that each faith contributes in an equally valid way to the life of the City.

And, above all, as in Manchester and London, that we want to live together in peace.

This year the Walk is more important than ever.

Terrorist attacks have a way of dividing communities, of setting ethnic or faith groups against each other.

And there are all too many people who use such occasions as an excuse for abuse and discrimination against one particular group or another.

We know that the incidence of hate crimes has risen hugely in the wake of recent events.

The Oxford Interfaith Walk is a concrete way to celebrate our cohesion and support for each other in our city, our mutual respect and tolerance, and our recognition of our common purpose in spite of our differences of faith.

People of all faiths and none walk from the Oxford Jewish Centre on Richmond Road to the Central Mosque on Manzil Way calling at St Giles' Church and Radcliffe Square on the way.

There are reflections and inclusive prayers at each stop, and, at the end we will all share a meal provided by four of Oxford's Mosques, with desserts made by members of the Oxford Jewish Congregation.

It's a really memorable experience.

People of all ages join in from the very young to those of us who are older.

We carry balloons and often talk non-stop as we establish new friendships and contacts with a myriad of people.

Participants join in along the route, others may drop out for other engagements. And though each may be a member of a faith tradition, many are not.

Around five years ago I found myself walking with a young man who told me that he didn't have a faith, but said that 'I wouldn't miss this for the world'.

The participation of so many people who want to demonstrate their friendship and solidarity, and the general ambiance of mutual good-will and respect, were an important part of living in Oxford for him.

This year's Walk is leaving from the synagogue at 6.15pm on Thursday, June 29.

It gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that there is always hope for a better and more peaceful world. Do join us.