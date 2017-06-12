DRIVERS are being warned of delays in the city centre today, as Thames Water begins work on a major pipeline.

From this morning, one lane will be closed on the A40 Banbury Road near to the junction with Linton Road, by Kaplan International English school.

Traffic is not too heavy on the Banbury Road at the moment. Picture: Google Maps

On Oxfordshire County Council's road works website the pipeline works are set to continue through to tomorrow.

