AN EXHIBITION held in memory of a sculptor was launched in Bampton.

Painter and sculptor Dawn Benson set up the Heartstone Fund following the untimely death of her partner Lendon Scantlebury in January.

She hopes the fund will encourage more young people make the transition to become professional artists and is funding future developments from exhibitions she and Mr Scantlebury started.

And the fund’s first exhibition was launched at the West Ox Art Gallery and will run until Sunday, June 25.

The final day of the exhibition has been timed to coincide with Bampton Hidden Gardens, where 25 gardens in the county are open to the public from 2pm to 6pm.

Ms Benson said: “ We were honoured to have Helen Browning OBS, CE of The Soil Association and very successful businesswoman to launch the fund at our private viewing on Friday.

“She and Lendon had met last year and I thought it would be a perfect way to get the fund off the ground.”

There are more than 100 pieces in the gallery and 73 in the garden to view, which are all for sale supporting both the fund and the gallery.

For more information visit: westoxarts.com