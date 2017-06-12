OXFORD

Arimous Juska, 29, of Rose Hill, Oxford, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated on May 13 2017. Fined £160. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Matthew Thomas Bagnall-Nevers, 28, of Nye Bevan Close, Oxford, was convicted of stealing a charity collection box for Help for Heroes of a value unknown belonging to Senli Cash and Co on May 15 2017 in Oxford. Sentenced to prison for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation of £20.

Stacey Marie Elizabeth Bilverstone, 39, Templar Road, Oxford, admitted jointly with Hayley Cox, stealing food goods to the value of £295.51 belonging to Marks and Spencer in Woodstock Road, Oxford, on April 29 2017. Also admitted failing without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail on April 29 2017. Community order made. Defendant must follow the requirements of a curfew for two months. Fined £60. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Simeon Graham Cope, 29, of O’Hanlon House, Luther Street, Oxford, admitted stealing four bottles of Jack Daniels to the value of £80 belonging to Sainsbury’s in Oxford on March 25 2017. Also admitted possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, namely a stanley knife and a pocket knife blade, without good reason or lawful authority, in Gloucester Green, Oxford on May 5 2017. Cope also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 5 2017 at Oxford Police Station. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison for all offences. Ordered to pay compensation of £80.

David Crowley, 41, of no fixed abode, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place on May 31 2017 in Towns Road, OXford. Fined £60. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Paul Jones, 38, Ilsey Road, Headington, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman in Oxford by beating her on May 14 2017. Fined £200. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Frankie Leech, 31, of no fixed abode, admitted sending text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to a woman, whom he intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated in Thames Street, Oxford on March 28 2017. Also admitted a second charge of committing the same offence on the same day in the same location. Community ordered made. Defendant must take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Restraining order made for the defendant. Ordered to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

BANBURY

Tabas Ahmed, 25, of Withycombe Drive, Banbury, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug in Warwick Road, Banbury on April 19. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Sagar Taseem, 24, of Woodfield, Banbury, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Banbury on February 2. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Cornelia Van Oostende, 22, of Wroxton House Hotel, Wroxton, Banbury, admitted drink-driving on the A361 Banbury on May 19. Had 73mcg of alcohol on 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 20-month driving ban.

Christopher Gibbs, 35, of Ray Road, Bicester, was convicted of a woman at a children’s football match, which he was prohibited from doing, at Pingle Recreation Ground, Pingle Drive, Bicester, on March 11. Handed a community order, with a 30-day programme requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Made subject to a restraining order and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Kevin Flint, 48, of no fixed abode, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Northampton Road, Weston-on-the-Green, on May 15. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge. Fined £116 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Quinn, 22, of Warwick Road, Banbury, admitted drug-driving in Bretch Hill, Banbury, on April 20. Had 7mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol, which is found in cannabis, in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg. Fined £200. Ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

James Doran, 27, of The Paddocks, Weald Street, Weald, Bampton, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bampton on March 31. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anton Dublin, 25, of Purslane Drive, Bicester, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Bicester on March 8. Handed a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and made subject to a restraining order. Told to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Chaez Hollow, 24, of Town Green, Kidlington, admitted drug-driving in Mill Street, Kidlington, on March 31. Had 5.7mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol, which is found in cannabis, in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

Jose Phillips, 55, of Scrutton Close, Oxford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in London Road, Headington, on May 11 and 20. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, which was racially aggravated, in the same street on May 30. Fined £325 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.