A CORNUCOPIA of healthy, affordable and sustainable eating events is on the way to Oxford's Leys estates

City-wide campaign Good Food Oxford has organised a mouth-watering array of workshops and activities for Blackbird Leys and Greater Leys, from baking bread to smoothie-making, from June 17 to 25.

It aims to get residents thinking about their food choices as part of Oxford Green Week, a summer festival exploring ways to combat climate change.

Hannah Fenton, manager of Good Food Oxford, said: "Eating is such a big part of everyone’s lives. It’s no surprise it has such an impact on our planet.

"In fact, the food we eat in Oxford is responsible for twice the amount of greenhouse gas emissions as all the city’s cars.

"Whether it’s food waste, buying local, seasonal produce or organic food, or eating a little less meat, it is now clear that talking green means talking food.

"It’s not all serious though.The main thing is to give people an experience that will make them smile, if they learn something along the way too that’s fantastic."

The week's free events will begin at 11am on Monday with a bread-baking session at the Clockhouse in Long Ground.

From 3.15pm on the Tuesday visitors to the nearby Dovecote Project can pedal a specially-installed bike to blend an electricity-free fruit smoothie.

Later in the week residents are invited to join the Friendleys elderly group and the Leys Community Development Initiative (CDI) to bake brownies and sugar-free biscuits that are as healthy as they seem naughty. The bike will also be set up at Blackbird Leys Adventure Playground.

Ms Fenton said: "We believe that good food can go a long way towards helping people be healthier, bring communities together and improve the sustainability of the planet.

"That’s why we’re so keen to host events such as the ones taking place in Oxford Green Week."