TOP retro bands including The Undertones and Doctor and the Medics rocked Witney Musical Festival.

Thousands of festival goers applauded and danced to the different acts playing on stage at The Leys.

Festival chairman Eric Marshall said it was 'wonderful' to see music bringing the community together.

The 50-year-old said: "I feel quite emotional just talking about it.

"With all the terrible things that have gone on in the world recently we hope we can give people that little bit of escapism they need.

"It has brought the community together, and we would like to thank all the volunteers who have given up their time, the sponsors and of course the bands and residents who come along.

"It really makes you proud to be from Witney."

Bands from across the musical spectrum performed including Mr Marshall's 17-year-old son Damon with his group Twisted State of Mind.

He added: "I am just so proud of him really, of all four boys who are juggling the band with their A-Levels.

"We want the festival to be like the Edinburgh Fringe, where we have local young talent performing alongside established bands.

"We want to give them that confidence and support where they can really shine and go on to be the next big performers."

Some of the festival's performers were graduates or students at the rock school in Witney.

The festival, now in its 11th year, cost around £50,000 to stage and finished on Sunday night after almost two weeks of different music events at venues across the town.

Mr Marshall added: "Already we are thinking about next year and we have only just finished this one.

"That is what I love about this festival, is the passion and drive of everyone involved.

"We all just love music, especially when it comes from your neck of the woods."