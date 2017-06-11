JERICHO came alive this weekend as thousands of people took to the streets to enjoy live music and local food at their annual street fair.

For more than 20 years the Jericho Street Fair has delighted visitors with its wide selection of food and drink stalls and entertainment.

Saturday was no exception as Morris dancers and musicians kept residents entertained as they perused the different refreshment stalls and sat outside at tables and benches in the middle of the street.

Simon Douglas took his four-year-old son Jack to the street fair and said he had had a brilliant time.

The academic who lives in Jericho added: “Jack spent most of the time on the bouncy castle.

“And then he had his face painted as a tiger, so I think he thoroughly enjoyed himself - it is nice to have this right on your doorstep.”

The popular event was organised by the Jericho Community Association with the aim of bringing people in the community closer together.

Eleven acts took to the Old Bookbinder Stage including The Oxford Beatles, Botley Crue, Mad Larry Band, The Jesters, Uke Ox and Storyteller.

Contemporary folk violinist Christine Ellis said it is a ‘really great event which brings everyone together.’

She added: “It was a great environment to play in and we had a thoroughly good time performing for everybody.”

Beer lovers were able to enjoy 18 different varieties of real ale.