A 26-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition in hospital and a 32-year-old has been arrested after an assault in Bicester in the early hours of this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 3.55am after a man was found unconscious in Causeway.

He had sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Causeway, Church Street and Market Square have been cordoned off this morning. Forensics officers arrived at about 10am and attention seems to be focused on the alleyway between Zaara restaurant and the tanning salon.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Paul Powell, of Abingdon Local CID, said: “We have made an arrest in connection with this incident. However, we are continuing to carry out a full and thorough investigation.

“Members of the public may see an increased number of officers in Bicester today while this takes place.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, however insignificant they think it could be.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

A Causeway resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I went out to get some milk this morning and there's lots of blood on the floor in the alleyway.

"There's blood all along the Causeway on the footpath; it's like someone had got hit then walked off."

Keely Jane Barr, whose house overlooks the cordoned-off area, said five police vehicles had been on the scene earlier this morning.

She added: "There's a forensics unit parked up outside my house and they are going in and out of the alleyway.

"I have lived here for nearly seven years and this is uncommon. It's quite a quiet area of town."