ANOTHER suspect has been arrested after a 26-year-old man was found unconscious after being attacked in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police said a second man has been arrested following the attack in which a man was found at 3.55am on Sunday in Causeway in a critical condition and taken to hospital.

The force said it arrested a 30-year-old man from Bicester on suspicion of wounding with intent and he is currently in police custody.

It follows the first arrest of a 32-year-old man on Sunday on suspicion of GBH, who has since been released under investigation.

The victim who sustained serious head injuries remains in hospital in a critical condition and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the attack.

Causeway, Church Street and Market Square were cordoned off Sunday morning. Forensics officers arrived at about 10am, with attention focused on the alleyway between Zaara restaurant and the tanning salon.

A police cordon along the Causeway in Bicester.

Yesterday, investigating officer, Detective Inspector Paul Powell, of Abingdon Local CID, said: “We have made an arrest in connection with this incident. However, we are continuing to carry out a full and thorough investigation.

“Members of the public may see an increased number of officers in Bicester today while this takes place.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, however insignificant they think it could be.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

A Causeway resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I went out to get some milk this morning and there's lots of blood on the floor in the alleyway.

"There's blood all along the Causeway on the footpath; it's like someone had got hit then walked off."

Forensics were down at the Causeway in Bicester on Sunday morning

Keely Jane Barr, whose house overlooks the cordoned-off area, said five police vehicles had been on the scene.

She added: "There's a forensics unit parked up outside my house and they are going in and out of the alleyway.

"I have lived here for nearly seven years and this is uncommon. It's quite a quiet area of town."