TWO men have been arrested after a woman was knocked to the ground and robbed in Banbury, according to Thames Valley Police.

The incident took place at about 2.20am on Wednesday, June 7.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking along the Middleton Road when she passed a group of men at School View.

As she passed them she felt a blow to the side of her neck, which caused her to fall to the ground. As she got up one of the men searched her and took her mobile phone, keys and cash.

She sustained bruising to her neck but did not need hospital treatment.

The perpetrators were described as Asian men.

A 21-year-old man from Birmingham and a man aged 22 of no fixed abode were arrested in connection with this offence and have since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.