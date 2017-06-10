A SPECIAL exhibition celebrating a wide range of diverse art works from budding artists and designers from across the country was launched yesterday.

Students studying the foundation course in Art and Design at Oxford Brookes University presented their final pieces at their end of year show on June 9.

The exhibition called '289 days of creativity' will go on display to the public for just over a week and until June 19. It features works from 90 students who will each complete their academic studies at the end of the year.

Lucy Turner, Lecturer and Course Leader for Foundation Art and Design at Oxford Brookes University praised the creativity of the students and the wide range of concepts and themes explored.

She said: “The show entitled ‘289 days of creativity’ demonstrates a strong sense of social responsibility for many of the design students with themes focusing on wellbeing, mindfulness, sustainability, the eco conscious, re-fashion and a return to traditional crafts with a contrast in new technology.

“Its name is derived from the 289 days it takes for the students to reach the peak of their creativity on the foundation course from day one to day 289.

“Concepts within the fine art student work cover science, new technology, politics and the raw expression of human emotion; all translating the experience of memory and perception into tangible form."

In April Oxford Brookes University launched a new 'social responsibility framework' designed to highlight the social and environmental impact the university has on its staff, students and communities.

The ideas within it were captured in some of the designs and concepts for the end of year show, from topics including the impact of Brexit.

Ms Turner added: "There has been a lot of experimentation with materials and traditional techniques such as printmaking and photography. A few students couldn't help but include Brexit in their thoughts.

“Whatever the theme there is one thing that is absolutely certain, the students have worked unbelievably hard with grit and determination; the results being work that is of a very high standard across all disciplines.

"It shows how far they have come in the 289 days of being on foundation and gives them such an incredible start to a degree.”

The show will be on display in the School of Arts, in the Richard Hamilton Building on the Headington Campus from 10am until 5pm.

It is free and open to all before closing to the public on Thursday June 19.