A 21-year-old man has been charged following a drugs raid in Bicester yesterday.

Kane Turner, 21, from Milton Keynes, was charged today with possession with intent to supply Class 'A' drugs.

Kane Turner (21 yrs) from Milton Keynes charged today, Possession with intent to supply Class 'A' drugs following Bicester warrant yesterday — TVP_Bicester (@TVP_Bicester) June 11, 2017

At around 11.45am yesterday police swooped in on a property in Buckingham Road and seized 31 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and more than £1,000 in cash.