A 21-year-old man has been charged following a drugs raid in Bicester yesterday.
Kane Turner, 21, from Milton Keynes, was charged today with possession with intent to supply Class 'A' drugs.
At around 11.45am yesterday police swooped in on a property in Buckingham Road and seized 31 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and more than £1,000 in cash.
#TVPStronghold warrant executed this morning in Bicester. 2 in custody, over 30 wraps of suspected Class 'A' drugs seized plus cash #PS4981— TVP_Bicester (@TVP_Bicester) June 10, 2017
