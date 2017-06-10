TWO men have been arrested after a drugs raid in Bicester.

At around 11.45am today police swooped in on a property in Buckingham Road and seized 31 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and more than £1,000 in cash.

Two men, one aged 24, of no fixed abode, and one aged 21, from Bicester, have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

The men remain in police custody.