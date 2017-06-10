A NEW leisure contract will see £9.3m be splashed out on leisure facilities across West Oxfordshire over the next 10 years.

From an indoor trampoline park at Carterton Leisure Centre to a new sensory room in the Windrush Leisure Centre, facilities across the district are set to get upgrades.

The pledges have been made by centre operator GLL which has had its contract renewed for the next 10 years following a tendering process.

Also in the plans are an extension of the health and fitness area at Chipping Norton Leisure Centre and new soft play equipment at Woodstock Outdoor Pool.

A further 30 full time jobs will be created at the facilities owned by West Oxfordshire District Council along with 20 apprentice positions a year in a bid to double the number of users to the area to 1.5m.

Cabinet member for leisure and health Jeanette Baker said: "It is really exciting to be able to offer such fantastic facilities to residents in the near future.

"I know people in Carterton have been waiting patiently for Phase Two of the leisure centre and soon we can start work.

“It will have a fantastic impact on the health and wellbeing of a huge number of residents across the district.”

The new contract begins on August 1, and talented athelete from the district will be able to access funding from the GLL Sport Foundation.

GLL Managing Director Mark Sesnan said: “We have a good knowledge and understanding of the area and are proud to be furthering our commitment to local residents, providing first class, affordable leisure and sporting facilities.”