POLICE have banned anyone from entering a house in Blackbird Leys following reports of fly tipping and threatening behaviour.

Together with Oxford City Council the police have secured a Closure Order that prevents anyone other than the owner from entering 20 Peregrine Road over the next three months.

Neighbours were subjected to persistent noise, fly tipping and threatening behaviour from the residents in the house over the last year.

Sergeant Neil Applegarth of the Blackbird leys Neighbourhood Police Team said: “I am delighted to secure a full Closure Order on 20 Peregrine Road as this now gives neighbours an opportunity to live their lives free of anti social behaviour.

“Residents have told us about the impact that the persistent noise, fly tipping, threatening behaviour and general disorder has had on their daily lives, and even in some case on their health.

“I hope they can now return to living peaceful lives that we all deserve in our communities.”

Oxford City Councillor Tom Hayes said he wanted to commend resident's bravery for coming forward and providing statements.

He added: "I encourage all local residents to come forward and provide anonymous statements if they experience anti-social behaviour.

"That way we can have more positive changes like this one across the city."

The order was secured at Oxford City Magistrates’ Court on Monday.