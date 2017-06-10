A VITAL support centre for brain injury survivors has issued a fresh appeal for volunteers.

Headway Oxfordshire last week celebrated the stalwarts who sacrifice their time to support the charity, and hopes to gain more people to join its team.

Causes across the county marked a national event called Volunteers' Week, which ended on Wednesday and aimed to highlight the crucial role of charity helpers.

Kennington-based Headway currently has seven volunteers including Sue Doye, who has a neurological condition that has prevented her from working.

The Botley resident said: "I find this is a great gateway to get back into work, as I have been unemployed for several years.

"I find volunteering for Headway Oxfordshire extremely fulfilling; the staff are very understanding and caring individuals. But it is the service users themselves who I find the most stimulating to interact with, and motivate me to lead a full life even with my condition."

Headway Oxfordshire is calling on more people to volunteer their free time and skill sets to support its service users, many of whom are on complex roads to recovery following brain trauma.

The charity's chief executive Jamie Miller said: "If it wasn't for our wonderful volunteers we wouldn't be able to provide brain injury survivors with all the activities and support they need.

"They make such a difference to the lives of survivors and their families. We can't thank them enough for all the hours they put in.

"If you are interested in volunteering for us we would love to have you on board."

Anyone who is interested in finding out more about volunteering with Headway Oxfordshire can visit the centre in Bagley Wood Road, call 01865 670542 or email admin@headway-oxford.org.uk.

The role is flexible and there is no minimum amount of hours that volunteers must dedicate per week.

Headway Oxfordshire supports about 450 people per year struggling to recover from brain injury, offering workshops and advice in its newly-refurbished rehabilitation centre.