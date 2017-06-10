A PERMANENT memorial to Oxford volunteers who fought in the Spanish Civil War will finally be unveiled today.

Family members of the 31 men and women who joined the International Brigades to fight Francisco Franco's nationalist forces between 1936 and 1939 will gather in South Park today for the ceremony.

They will be joined by locals who have run a four-year campaign to have the £30,000 granite tribute, coming up against numerous planning issues along the way.

At 12pm the group will meet on a grassy corner next to South Park, at the junction of Headington Road and Morrell Avenue.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Oxford Christine Simm will formally unveil the sculpture at about 12.45pm.