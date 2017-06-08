THE promises of cooking classes, a security squad and class pets saw the Economy of Futuristics take a majority in Harwell Primary School’s general election.

While the adults in Oxfordshire waited with baited breath to see if Ed Vaizey or Nicola Blackwood could cling onto their seats, pupils at the school in The Styles had their own parties they were rooting for.

With a 100 per cent turn out of staff and students it was the Economy of Futuristics party who won with 75 votes.

A spokesman for the party addressed their constituents following the count on Friday morning.

They said: “We are here to say thank you to those who voted for the Economy of Futuristics, all of your support means so very much to us.

“The other parties put up a great fight, so we would like to congratulate them for doing amazingly well throughout the campaign.

“Cooking classes, security squad and class pets will be carried out during the next few weeks.

“It is our aim to make the school a better place for all and open up as many opportunities for you as possible.”

The Manner party came second with 46 votes, the Confide party was third with 45 and the Educated Fantasy party had 31 votes.

On Monday morning the party will form their government and use their £250 budget to start enforcing their policies.

Headteacher Bryn Gibson said he was ‘incredibly proud’ of his students.

He said: “They have all been so respectful of one another’s policies and manifestos - it has been fantastic to watch.

“Even in the acceptance speeches following the vote there was no bitterness and they all vowed to support one another to ensure the rest of the school gets the best possible deal -I think the adult politicians can learn a thing or two from them.

“Now the challenge will be to see how far their budget can stretch to enforce their policies.”

Meanwhile pupils at Pegasus Primary School, a major polling station in Blackbird Leys, also held a ballot of their own after learning about the major parties.

Year 4 teacher Lucie Garland said: “We wanted to get the children involved in what was going on and excited about voting and taking part in democracy.

“It was really nice seeing the children coming in for breakfast club and talking to people about the way they voted.”