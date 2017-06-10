A PIPELINE project through the heart of Headington has been completed and Oxford's biggest hospital trust claims it will save almost half a million pounds a year on energy bills.

The £14.7m project has seen roads dug up between the Churchill and John Radcliffe hospitals since the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust project began in October.

The scheme will help save the NHS money in cheaper energy bills with savings of £460,000 a year the trust said, the equivalent of 13 nurses.

Mark Neal, interim head of estates at the Oxford University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, praised the scheme now it had completed and said that all had gone according to plan, despite the disruption endured by residents.

He said: "We are already seeing a drop in energy usage and a rise in energy efficiency at both hospitals.

"We are proud and delighted that the entire heating and hot water generating systems in both of these busy working hospitals have been replaced over the last 18 months with no impact on the Trust’s clinical work.

"Once it got under way, the Energy Link project has gone according to plan."

The 2.2kn pipeline will generate in excess of 10,000 tonnes of carbon savings annually – this is the same amount of CO2 that 4,000 average sized homes produce every year and roughly equivalent to taking 3,000 cars off Headington’s roads each year.

The new energy infrastructure and the savings are guaranteed for 25 years, and the trust says the £14.7m costs have been paid for from annual savings, not borrowed money.

The trust added it will generate the vast majority of its own power, reducing its reliance on the National Grid as a result of the scheme.

Speaking of the completed works Headington Quarry Councillor Roz Smith said: "It has been painful for residents and for anyone visiting Headington because obviously any roadworks cause delays for some people.

"It has been disruptive there for some residents there's no question.

"How successful its been in terms of energy savings for the hospital remains to be seen. I know they claim that it was going to save them lots of money and energy.

"If the energy costs go down it's a good thing for the NHS."

According to the trsust, the pipeline will also save £11 million in back-log maintenance.

Lighting will also be improved and will be up to 90 per cent more efficient. The trust added that it is already saving around £9,000 in electricity and 3,000 replacement lightbulbs a year.