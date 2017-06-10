A PROFESSOR whose quality of life soared after taking part in an NHS cancer drug trial has urged others to find out how they can participate in research.

Basia Zaba was diagnosed last February with incurable kidney cancer that had spread to her lungs, and quickly signed up to a trial at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

The 68-year-old, who is doing 'much, much better' since the trial began, is encouraging people in her position to take the plunge and get involved.

On Tuesday, June 13 members of the public are invited to meet NHS staff to talk about research and upcoming trials at an event in West Oxford Community Centre.

Prof Zaba, of Upton, near Didcot, said: "When the doctor said 'Do you want to be on a trial?' I said yes right away.

"To get on a trial is by far the best option; then you have a 50/50 chance of getting on the new drug. They are looking out for you and you get careful monitoring."

Clinical trials involve frequent check-ups to monitor the patient’s condition while those on some clinical trials will benefit from new treatments.

The trial Prof Zaba took part in saw half the patients take a combination of a new and current NHS drug, while the other half took a third, currently standard NHS drug.

The professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said the tumours in her lungs have shrunk because of the treatment every three weeks.

Side effects have included yellowing of the hands, sore feet, a sore nose and croaky voice - but Prof Zaba said they were 'quite bearable'.

She said: "I am sure I am doing much, much better as a result of the trial. People who get conventional treatment don’t usually last more than eight to nine months.

"What I am hoping for is another three or four years of living a full and active life. We still go sailing, I am continuing doing the things that matter to me and that I enjoy."

The study is supported by the National Institute for Health Research, the research-funding arm of the NHS which has two biomedical research centres in Oxford.

Prof Andrew Protheroe, associate professor of uro-oncology at the Churchill Hospital, said: "It is important to be able to offer patients the choice of standard treatment or trials at any point in their disease. Basia is a fantastic example of someone who is helping develop how we forward knowledge and understanding of treatments."

The drop-in event takes place from 12pm to 4.30pm at the community centre in Botley Road.

No booking is required and visitors can ask doctors about research opportunities and view trials seeking volunteers.

For more information email comms.crnthamesvalley@nihr.ac.uk or call 01865 227252