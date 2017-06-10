A WOMAN is rallying a community to raise money to pay for the funeral of her childhood friend who was killed last week.

Charris Wiley-Thompson is still in shock after she found out Chris Lemonius, a friend of 12 years "who always had a smile on his face", was killed on Thursday, June 1.

A murder investigation was launched by police following the 27-year-old's death after he died in hospital from multiple injuries.

Now the 24-year-old has vowed to help Mr Lemonius' family pay for his funeral.

She said: "I still can't take it all in, so I cannot imagine how his family must be feeling.

"To lose somebody, and in such tragic circumstances, and then to have to think about paying for a funeral... how can you even prepare yourself for that?

"From the research I've done, funerals are far more expensive than any of us can afford. We want to be able to help Chris's family give him the goodbye he deserves."

Within less than 24 hours, donations and messages of support flooded into a justgiving page set up by Miss Wiley-Thompson.

She added: "Already we have had some really lovely messages of support. I had a message from Chris's older brother thanking us for setting up the page.

"People who didn't even know Chris have donated. It is just so overwhelming and touching to see this kindness.

"We want to try and create a positive out of something that was just so tragic.

"We needed to do something that puts his name in a positive light."

Miss Wiley-Thompson, who lives in Cowley, last saw Mr Lemonius three days before his death.

She said: "I saw him out and he shouted across and said: 'hey Charris, how are you?'

"But I didn't stop and just said I would catch up with him soon. It is just one of those things that I now regret.

"If only I did stop and give him more of my time."

Having met through mutual friends, she said they had stayed close over the years, and that he treated her like part of his family.

She added: "He was a fun loving guy. He always had a smile on his face and was full of energy.

"He would do anything for anybody.

"When he was with his best friends' mums, he would always call them mum.

"If you were in his circle, you were in his circle."

Five people have already been in court after being charged with Mr Lemonius' murder.

For more information on the appeal, or to donate, visit http://bit.ly/2r3dVrq