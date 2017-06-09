FOURTEEN men accused of sex offences and other crimes will face trial after they appeared at Oxford Crown Court today.

The men entered their pleas in front of Judge Peter Ross and will face two trials, with a date still to be set. They are:

* Kameer Iqbal, 38, of Dashwood Road, Oxford, pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16.

* Khalid Hussain, 37, of Ashhurst Way, Oxford, pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent assault of a girl aged 13 to 15 years and two counts of rape of a girl under the age of 16.

* Haji Khan, 37, Littlegreen Lane, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent assault of a girl aged 13 to 15, two counts of conspiracy to rape with others, and one count of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation.

* Saboor Abdul, 37, of Oxford Road, Cowley, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape of a girl under the age of 16 and one count of false imprisonment.

* Kamran Khan, of Northfield Road, Bolton, pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent assault against a female person aged 14 or 15 years, one count of rape, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of false imprisonment, one count of intimidation and one count of making a threat to kill.

* Moinul Islam, 41, of Wykeham Crescent, Oxford, pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault on a female person aged 14 or 15 years, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of supplying a controlled drug of Class B to another, two counts of supplying a controlled drug of Class C to another, one count of supplying a controlled drug of Class A to another and two counts of conspiracy to rape with others.

* Raheem Ahmed, 40 of Starwort Path, Oxford, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit an indecent assault on a girl aged 14 years, two counts of indecent assault on a girl of 14, one count of rape, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of false imprisonment, one count of intimidation, and one count of making a threat to kill.

* Ceejay Jackson, 55, of Bella Court, The Slade, Oxford, pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to rape.

* A 36-year-old man, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to three charges of indecently assaulting a girl aged 13 to 15 years, three charges of rape of a girl under the age of 16, two charges of conspiracy to rape a girl under 16 years, four further charges of conspiracy to rape, two charges of kidnapping, two counts of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation, one count of threatening to destroy or damage property and one count of putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

* A 35-year-old man of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to four counts of conspiracy to rape, one count of indecency with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation, one count of rape, one count of threatening to destroy or damage property and putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

* A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecency with a child, three counts of indecent assault, one count of rape, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of conspiracy to rape,

* A 42-year-old man of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent assault, and one count of rape.