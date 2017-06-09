A WOMAN was robbed by a group of 12 men after she was knocked to the ground in an alleyway in Cowley.

The 56-year-old woman was walking alone through the alleyway leading from Hockmore Street into the Grates on Monday about 2.10pm.

She saw a group of about 12 men, and as she walked past them was shoved before her handbag was pulled from her hands.

She dropped her handbag and fell to the ground as the group of men fled.

When she picked up her handbag she noticed her purse, containing cash, was missing.

Thames Valley Police said the men were all aged in their mid-20s and some men are white, some black and some Asian.

Investigating officer, Det Con Marc Robinson, of Oxford Local CID, said: "We are investigating this incident, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information relating to it, to come forward.



"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."