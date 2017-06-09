A MAN is in hospital after being slashed in the face with a blade at a takeaway in Oxford.

Police were called to Mighty Bite in St Nicholas Road, Littlemore, just before 9.40pm last night after reports a man had been attacked ‘with a bladed object’.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Officer do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

Officers later went to a property in Priory Road in connection with the attack, where a 29 year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody.