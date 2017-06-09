A MAN needed surgery after being shoved to the ground and punched repeatedly by five yobs, according to Thames Valley Police.

The incident in Oxford's Hythe Bridge Street took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday, May 24.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was walking towads the city centre when he was approached by five males near the junction of Worcester Street.

One of them asked him a question before he was pushed to the ground, punched in the face and hit multiple times in the arm.

He sustained a broken right arm and wrist which required surgery, and bruising to his face. He has now been discharged.

A passing cyclist then intervened and the group fled the scene.

Two of the offenders have been described: one in his 20s, about 6ft and of medium build with short dark hair and wearing dark clothing, and another believed to be wearing a white baseball cap.

According to police it is understood the group had been asking other people for directions to the Odeon cinema before the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101.