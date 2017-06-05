PLANS for traffic lights at roundabouts in Marston and by the John Radcliffe could make traffic and access to the hospital worse, it has been warned.

Councillors and residents hit out at the third phase of the Access to Headington scheme, which aims to improve the roads in the area.

Following in the footsteps of the Wolvercote and Cutteslowe roundabouts which underwent major regeneration last year, traffic lights will be installed at the Marsh Lane and John Radcliffe Hospital roundabouts.

County councillor for Headington, Roz Smith, said: “I have seen nothing in the plans that shows traffic flows will improve. We will have queues of traffic in the area.

“I’m really concerned about the traffic lights outside the John Radcliffe Hospital. It’s much more difficult for cars to move away for ambulances if they get stuck behind a red light in a queue.”

Tony Elliot, who lives in Old Headington, said: “They did the same thing at the Wolvercote and Cutteslowe roundabouts and it just holds up traffic.

“Now they want them at Marsh Lane and outside the hospital. It just doesn’t work. You will have traffic queuing when the road is clear.”

Plans for the third phase of the £12.5m Access to Headington improvement scheme were revealed earlier this week.

From June 26, work will begin on the roundabout outside the John Radcliffe Hospital, Headley Way and Cherwell Drive along to the Marsh Lane roundabout with temporary traffic lights being installed and reduced lanes in force.

Aside from fears over delays during the construction period, residents feared the ‘improvements’ would not make things better.

City councillor for Marston, Mick Haines, said: “I’m disappointed to see traffic lights will be put in on the roundabout at Marsh Lane, they will stop the flow of traffic and cause massive hold-ups.

“I have spoken to local taxi drivers and they are concerned as well – apart from a few hours a day the roundabout works well.”

Mr Haines added that residents were angry Cherwell Drive would not be resurfaced as part of the improvements scheme.

Veronica Savage, who has lived in the street since 1964, said: “My house gets terrible vibrations and is always shaking, I have even had cracks in the walls.

“It hasn’t been resurfaced since I moved in and I can’t believe they haven’t taken this opportunity to do it now.

“The amount of traffic and heavy vehicles will only increase once the scheme is complete.”

Project sponsor Isaac Webb, on behalf of Oxfordshire County Council, said hospital access would be monitored at all times throughout the day and could be changed instantly to let emergency vehicles pass.

Access to Headington aims to make a series of improvements to transport for motorists, bus users and cyclists.

Phase one has already been completed and phase two – at The Slade – is ongoing.