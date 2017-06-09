A WOMAN who fell into the River Thames yesterday morning is 'extremely lucky' to have escaped unharmed.

Fire crews arrived at Oxpens in Oxford at around 5.39am and found a woman partially submerged in the water.

Wearing specialist water rescue equipment and floatation devices, firefighters entered the water and did a full search of the area, after swiftly rescuing the woman.

Incident Commander, Watch Manager Ricky Thomas from Rewley Road Fire Station said: “Our firefighters have comprehensive water rescue skills and equipment and regularly train for such scenarios including the use of our rescue boat.

"On this occasion the lady was extremely fortunate not to have sustained any personal injury considering the distance she had fallen and the length of time she had been exposed to very low water temperatures.

"The combination of these hazards can all too often lead to dire consequences."