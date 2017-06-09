A CYCLIST is in hospital this morning after a rush-hour crash with a bus in Banbury Road.

The incident took place just before 9am in the southbound lane, at the junction with Summerhill Road.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Holly Claydon-Bevan said the woman had been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with injuries 'not believed to be life-threatening'.

A commuter said he had seen a the woman 'prone on the floor' and being helped by three members of the public.

A bus was also seen parked about 20 yards away.

It follows another crash in Banbury Road involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the JR by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

